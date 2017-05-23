Worcester man faces drug charges in N...

Worcester man faces drug charges in Norwich

Police announced Monday that a Worcester, Massachusetts, man has been charged in connection with an extensive investigation into the sale of heroin in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Police said FBI agents and Norwich police detectives arrested Elias Escarraman, 34, of 50 Blackstone River Road, Worcester on May 15. Escarraman was found to have 2,000 bags of heroin and tried to flee from members of law enforcement, police said.

