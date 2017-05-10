Worcester man arrested in shooting on...

Worcester man arrested in shooting on Country Club Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Jesse Ababio, 22, of 160 Country Club Blvd. was arrested at his home Wednesday morning. He is charged with armed assault with the intent to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a loaded  firearm without a license to carry permit, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card and carrying a firearm without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC