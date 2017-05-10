Worcester man arrested in shooting on Country Club Boulevard
Jesse Ababio, 22, of 160 Country Club Blvd. was arrested at his home Wednesday morning. He is charged with armed assault with the intent to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry permit, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card and carrying a firearm without a license.
