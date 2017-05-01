Worcester judge tosses charge against man accused of misleading police

A judge has dismissed a misleading law enforcement charge lodged against a Webster man in connection with a fatal stabbing two years ago in University Park. James Narcisse, 26, of 15 Second Island Road, Webster was indicted last year on the charge, which arose from an investigation by Worcester police into the Oct. 3, 2015, stabbing death of 33-year-old Carlos Estrada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.