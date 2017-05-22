Worcester dentist found not guilty of sexual assault
WORCESTER - A Lincoln Street dentist charged with sexually assaulting a female patient during a dental procedure last year was found not guilty Tuesday by a Central District Court jury. The jury of four men and two women deliberated for about 45 minutes before finding Dr. Nikhilkumar "Nikhil" M. Patel, 55, of 64 O'Donnell Ave., Shrewsbury, not guilty on a single count of indecent assault and battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC