Worcester dentist found not guilty of sexual assault

WORCESTER - A Lincoln Street dentist charged with sexually assaulting a female patient during a dental procedure last year was found not guilty Tuesday by a Central District Court jury. The jury of four men and two women deliberated for about 45 minutes before finding Dr. Nikhilkumar "Nikhil" M. Patel, 55, of 64 O'Donnell Ave., Shrewsbury, not guilty on a single count of indecent assault and battery.

