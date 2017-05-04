Worcester congregation marks 90 years in landmark building
Wesley United Methodist Church on Sunday marked the 90th anniversary of the dedication of its stately Gothic Revival building at 114 Main St. The congregation had been formed in a merger of Grace and Trinity churches four years before its new home was completed in 1927. The Wesley church, with its striking stained glass windows by Charles J. Connick Studios of Boston, would become "a place many generations would call home," in the words of the current pastor, the Rev.
