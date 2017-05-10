Worcester city manager optimistic, but says transit needs work

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. delivered a wide-ranging State of the City address Wednesday evening that was replete with optimism, while acknowledging that the city is not without its share of problems. Speaking before about 150 people at Mechanics Hall, at an event hosted by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau, Mr. Augustus said the city is moving in positive directions on many fronts, but added that much work still needs to be done.

