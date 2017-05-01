Worcester City Council seeks report on impact of $15 minimum wage

With a move in the works at the state level to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour, the City Council has asked for a report on what the impact would be on the city's operating budget. District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, who has been a strong advocate of the minimum wage increase, said Tuesday night it is important for the council to understand what the financial impact would be, if and when the wage increase becomes law.

