Worcester City Council considers options for retail marijuana

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. says the city is advocating at the state level for "maximum flexibility" so municipalities can get as much local control as possible over the establishment of recreational marijuana retail shops. Mr. Augustus told the City Council Tuesday night that his administration is well aware of the concerns many councilors and residents have over the legalization of recreational marijuana, and those concerns have been conveyed to the state Legislature, which is working on rules and regulations governing its retail sale.

