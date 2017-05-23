Worcester City Council considers options for retail marijuana
City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. says the city is advocating at the state level for "maximum flexibility" so municipalities can get as much local control as possible over the establishment of recreational marijuana retail shops. Mr. Augustus told the City Council Tuesday night that his administration is well aware of the concerns many councilors and residents have over the legalization of recreational marijuana, and those concerns have been conveyed to the state Legislature, which is working on rules and regulations governing its retail sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC