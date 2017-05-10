Worcester City Council backs $15 minimum wage by 2021

The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night endorsing legislation that would create a statewide $15-per-hour minimum wage for all workers by Jan. 1, 2021. The vote was 8-3, with District 1 Councilor Tony Economou, Councilor-at-Large Michael T. Gaffney and Councilor-at-Large Konstantina B. Lukes voting in opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.