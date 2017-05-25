Worcester area Muslims condemn terrorist attack in England

Area Muslim leaders Thursday night condemned the terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester, England, Tuesday that left 22 people dead and many more injured. "We reject any violence especially carried out in the name of Islam," the group said in a press release signed by presidents of the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester and the Worcester Islamic Center. "We reject extremism, fear-mongering and violence. We will not allow the extremists to define us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.