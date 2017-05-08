Woman grazed by bullet on Beverly Road in Worcester

A bullet grazed a woman's leg Saturday on Beverly Road as she and a companion on a scooter tried to flee a bat-wielding attacker, police said. The 19-year-old woman was riding on a scooter with an 18-year-old man when they were attacked about 5 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

