Undercover agent, posing as teen, fools Worcester man
A Worcester man who allegedly made plans to meet with a federal agent posing as a minor child pleaded guilty Tuesday. Timothy Biddy, 38, pleaded guilty to attempted interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct and attempted transfer of obscene images to a minor. During October and November 2016, an undercover federal agent posed as a 13-year-old girl and began chatting with Mr. Biddy, according to a news release from Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb and Mathew J. Etre, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston.
