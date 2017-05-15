Trial of former Worcester Officer Motyka to resume Wednesday

WORCESTER - The trial of a former police officer accused of assaulting a handcuffed prisoner in 2014 in a basement holding cell at police headquarters is expected to resume Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court. Michael J. Motyka's jury-waived trial on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was suspended for two days after it was reported Monday that the retired Worcester police officer's accuser, Gerald Jones, was hospitalized and unable to testify.

