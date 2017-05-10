Trial of former Worcester Officer Motyka to begin Thursday

WORCESTER - Testimony is scheduled to begin Thursday in the Worcester Superior Court trial of a former Worcester police officer charged with assaulting a handcuffed and shackled prisoner in 2014 in a holding cell at police headquarters. Michael J. Motyka, 52, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the alleged Dec. 1, 2014, assault on Gerald Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.