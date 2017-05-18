Thousands rally for public education and "our vision for a better world"
The call-and-response chant "Whose schools? Our schools!" reverberated off the stores and offices lining Boylston Street on May 20 as hundreds of delegates from MTA's Annual Meeting marched down the middle of the busy thoroughfare toward a Rally for Public Education on the Boston Common. They marched to the raucous sounds of a New Orleans-style brass band, which had led delegates out of the Hynes Convention Center and onto the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MTA Today.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC