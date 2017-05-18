Thousands rally for public education and "our vision for a better world"

The call-and-response chant "Whose schools? Our schools!" reverberated off the stores and offices lining Boylston Street on May 20 as hundreds of delegates from MTA's Annual Meeting marched down the middle of the busy thoroughfare toward a Rally for Public Education on the Boston Common. They marched to the raucous sounds of a New Orleans-style brass band, which had led delegates out of the Hynes Convention Center and onto the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MTA Today.