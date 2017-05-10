Then & Now: Do you know where this is?
These military folks are conducting a ceremony that was all too common in the years after World War II ended: naming a square in Worcester after one of its fallen residents. More than 235 memorial squares are in Worcester, and the bulk of them are in honor of those lost in World War II – more than 135 of them in fact.
