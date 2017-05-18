Then & Now: 79-83 Millbury St., Worcester
Oscar's Coin-op has been a staple on Millbury Street in Worcester since the middle of the last century, continuing in business even while the neighborhood declined around it. Buildings between Oscar's and Messier's diner disappeared one by one, especially when Interstate 290 construction destroyed many streets that had crossed over to the neighborhood where many patrons lived, like nearby Foyle Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC