Then & Now: 230 Park Ave., Worcester
The Worcester Fire Alarm and Telegraph Headquarters Building faces Elm Park on land that was donated to the city for the park. On the other side of Park Avenue, the 60-acre parcel on what is called Newton Hill became part of Elm Park, but pieces of it were carved out for this building and for Burncoat High School around the corner.
