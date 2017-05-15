The Usual restaurant on Worcestera s Shrewsbury Street to close at end of month

The Usual, 166 Shrewsbury St., will close May 28, according to a post this week on the restaurant's Facebook page. Owner Stacey Gala wrote, “Given the strain of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to close The Usual.” When The Usual opened last fall, it was promoted as a gourmet sandwich restaurant.

