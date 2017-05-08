Testimony to begin in trial of former doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients in Worcester
Testimony is scheduled to begin Monday in the Worcester Superior Court trial of a doctor accused of sexually assaulting two female patients. Dr. Ho Yin "Aaron" Shiu, 38, formerly of Shrewsbury, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of rape.
