Suspect shot victim outside strip club, tried to pass off gun, Worcester police say

A 27-year-old Fitchburg man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside the Riviera Showclub at 241 Southbridge St. early Sunday morning. Police said John Mendez tried to pass the gun to a friend after shooting a male victim twice in the legs outside the strip club shortly after 1:30 a.m. The man who was shot was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus.

