Southbridge St. building in Worcester...

Southbridge St. building in Worcester can be razed without delay

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The Historical Commission has lifted the automatic one-year delay for the planned demolition of a vacant, 110-year-old industrial building at 1023-1025 Southbridge St.  In unanimously agreeing last week to waive the city's demolition delay ordinance for the property, the commission concluded that razing the building will not have a detrimental impact on the historical or architectural resources of the city.  Because of wholesale changes and expansions that have been made to the building over the years, commission members felt it lacked design integrity and overall historic context in its current state.  As a result, they supported the request of the building's owner, WPB Holdings LLC, to allow demolition without delay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC