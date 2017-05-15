Southbridge St. building in Worcester can be razed without delay

The Historical Commission has lifted the automatic one-year delay for the planned demolition of a vacant, 110-year-old industrial building at 1023-1025 Southbridge St. In unanimously agreeing last week to waive the city's demolition delay ordinance for the property, the commission concluded that razing the building will not have a detrimental impact on the historical or architectural resources of the city. Because of wholesale changes and expansions that have been made to the building over the years, commission members felt it lacked design integrity and overall historic context in its current state. As a result, they supported the request of the building's owner, WPB Holdings LLC, to allow demolition without delay.

