Sebelius tells Worcester crowd: Republican plan slashes Medicaid safety net

WORCESTER - As Republicans brought to the House floor on Thursday their latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, with their American Health Care Act, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius told advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that the real harm of the Republicans' bill is that it would gut Medicaid. But not only are many people unaware of the significance of the Medicaid program, the country's largest source of health insurance coverage, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.