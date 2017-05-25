RI woman gets 20 years in death of Worcester man buried under concrete
The family of a Worcester man whose strangled, beaten body was found under a concrete slab watched Thursday as a Burrillville woman was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for her role in his slaying. Michelle Morin, 42, pleaded no contest to conspiring to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony assault, and failure to report a death in the May 2015 killing of 60-year-old Domingo Ortiz.
