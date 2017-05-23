Regiona s recovery high school continues to struggle with enrollment decline

WORCESTER – The region's first high school for students rebounding from addiction is wrapping up its second year still dealing with an enrollment decline that has perplexed school officials. According to Rockdale Recovery High School Principal Susan Strong, the program as of the start of this week had 18 students, up from 14 at the start of the year but still well short of the 31 that attended the school this time last spring.

