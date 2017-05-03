Read the latest edition of MTA Today
In this edition, you'll find a profile of Saul Ramos, a Worcester paraeducator who has been named the 2017 national ESP of the Year by the NEA. The union activist taught himself Braille when he began working with visually impaired students in the Worcester Public Schools more than 18 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MTA Today.
