Railers owner Rucker tells Becker grads he came up the hard way

WORCESTER - Family and friends of the largest graduating class in Becker College's 230-year history filled the DCU Center Saturday morning before heading off to celebrate after the college's 229th commencement ceremony. Clifford L. Rucker, president of NFS Leasing and owner of the Worcester Railers Hockey Club, imparted life lessons on the 464 graduates during his keynote address.

