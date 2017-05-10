Proposed fiscal 2018 Worcester school budget adds 65 positions
WORCESTER – Thanks to a big boost in funding from the city, as well as a long-awaited correction by the state to its school funding formula, the school district next year will be able to add 65 positions, according to the fiscal 2018 budget released by the School Department Friday. The proposed $389 million budget, which must be approved by the School Committee later this spring, represents a nearly $13 million, or 3.4 percent, increase over the current year's spending plan.
