Prisoner testifies he witnessed assault in holding cell by officer
A prisoner who was in a holding cell at police headquarters with Gerald Jones on the morning of Dec. 1, 2014, testified Friday that he saw former Worcester Police Officer Michael J. Motyka rush into the cell and assault a handcuffed and shackled Mr. Jones. Herminio Cruz, 46, said he was sitting on a bench in the holding cell when a police officer he later identified as Mr. Motyka pushed Mr. Jones into the cell.
