Priest who stole from Northboro church returns to parish work

A Catholic priest who pleaded guilty in court to stealing nearly $240,000 from St. Bernadette Parish and School in Northboro to feed a gambling habit has been returned to parish ministry on a limited basis. Rev. Stephen M. Gemme will be allowed to celebrate Mass and other sacraments in parishes in need of assistance when their own priest is on vacation, retreat or unavailable due to illness or emergency, Bishop Robert J. McManus of the Worcester Diocese announced on Friday.

