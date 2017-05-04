Owners of Worcestera s Crompton Place receive Jane Jacobs award
Dino and Robin Lorusso, owners of Crompton Place, the former loom works that now houses antiques sellers, a bakery and event space in the Canal District, were named winners of the 2017 Jane Award on Sunday. The award presentation at Crompton Place, 138 Green St., capped Jane Week, a weeklong series of walks and talks held to celebrate of the legacy of preservationist Jane Jacobs and the ways in which her ideas are being realized in Worcester today.
