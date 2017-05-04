North Central Mass. Chamber to award ...

North Central Mass. Chamber to award $48,000 in scholarships to 24 students

Each spring a number of the region's most outstanding high-school seniors are recognized with scholarships from the Chamber Foundation of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce. On Friday, chamber members and guests have an opportunity to meet the scholarship winners, when a total of $48,000 in scholarships will be awarded at the "Good Morning" breakfast event.

