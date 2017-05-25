News | Worcester Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Metro PCS Armed Robbery
Worcester police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at the Metro PCS store in Kelley Square. On Wednesday, May 17, at approximately 11:01 a.m. Worcester Police were sent to the Metro PCS store located at 1 Kelley Square for a report of an armed robbery.
