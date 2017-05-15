News | Worcester Man Arrested on Drugs Charges Following Traffic Stop
Randy Marines, 24, of 23 Perry Avenue was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, failure to produce a license, 2 counts of distribution of class B substance, distribution of class A substance, and witness intimidation . On Friday, May 12, at approximately 8:00 p.m., A Worcester Police officer working out of the Operations Division was on routine patrol in the Merrifield Street area.
