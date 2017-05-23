News | Victim of Mt. Pleasant Street Assault & Robbery Dies
The man who was the victim of an assault and robbery on Mount Pleasant street has passed away as a result of his injuries. The man identified as 40-year-old Dai Ha of Worcester was pronounced dead on Sunday, May 21. The death has been ruled homicide by the Medical Examiner.
