News | Man Shot on Dewey Street in Wo...

News | Man Shot on Dewey Street in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

On Tuesday, May 16, at approximately 2:32 a.m., Worcester Police responded to a Shotspotter activation that indicated several rounds fired in the area of 115 Dewey Street. Arriving officers recovered ballistic evidence at the intersection of Dewey and Parker Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC