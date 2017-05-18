News | Man Shot on Dewey Street in Worcester
On Tuesday, May 16, at approximately 2:32 a.m., Worcester Police responded to a Shotspotter activation that indicated several rounds fired in the area of 115 Dewey Street. Arriving officers recovered ballistic evidence at the intersection of Dewey and Parker Streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC