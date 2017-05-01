News | A Worcester Woman & Another Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine
A Worcester woman and a man were arrested for having possession and distributing cocaine in the area of Seymour and Ward Street in Worcester on Tuesday morning. Charles Davis, 21, of Boston was charged with distribution of a class B substance and possession of a class b substance with the intent to distribute.
