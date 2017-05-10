New hotel at Washington Square in Wor...

New hotel at Washington Square in Worcester to open next month

There is still a bit to do, but the new six-story, 118-suite Homewood Suites Hotel by Hilton is well on its way to opening its doors to guests by early June. The $21 million hotel, built on a site next to I-290 at the edge of the Washington Square roundabout, is within walking distance of Union Station, St. Vincent Hospital and many restaurants around the corner on Shrewsbury Street.

