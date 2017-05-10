New hotel at Washington Square in Worcester to open next month

There is still a bit to do, but the new six-story, 118-suite Homewood Suites Hotel by Hilton is well on its way to opening its doors to guests by early June. The $21 million hotel, built on a site next to I-290 at the edge of the Washington Square roundabout, is within walking distance of Union Station, St. Vincent Hospital and many restaurants around the corner on Shrewsbury Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.