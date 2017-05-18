New generation plants flags on veteransa graves in Worcester cemetery

Legionnaire's caps on their heads, the grand old men of the American Legion East Side Post 201 sat under a tent at St. John's Cemetery on Thursday morning and smiled at the tableau of Memorial Day Americana unfolding before them: dozens of teenage volunteers eating hot dogs after planting some 3,500 flags on veterans' graves. For decades, decorating the graves at St. John's Cemetery, and having a cookout after, have been Memorial Day weekend traditions for Post 201.

