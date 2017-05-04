Neighborhood Watch meetings in Worcester tonight
Worcester has 52 Neighborhood Watch groups that typically meet once a month. The Worcester Police Department's Neighborhood Response Team attends these meetings, where citizens can meet police officers, express concerns about their neighborhoods, meet other residents and bring the latest information from police to their neighbors.
