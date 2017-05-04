Managera s Worcester budget up 2 percent

Managera s Worcester budget up 2 percent

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. Friday unveiled a $632.2 million municipal budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that further builds on previous commitments he and the City Council have made to education and public safety. The manager's fiscal 2018 budget proposal, which is $13.87 million more than this year's $618.35 million budget, also includes funding for new initiatives intended to improve neighborhoods and parks, and enhance existing municipal services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC