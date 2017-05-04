Managera s Worcester budget up 2 percent

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. Friday unveiled a $632.2 million municipal budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that further builds on previous commitments he and the City Council have made to education and public safety. The manager's fiscal 2018 budget proposal, which is $13.87 million more than this year's $618.35 million budget, also includes funding for new initiatives intended to improve neighborhoods and parks, and enhance existing municipal services.

