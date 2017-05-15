Man knocked unconscious and robbed on...

Man knocked unconscious and robbed on Mount Pleasant St. in Worcester

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police said they found a 41-year-old man on the ground about 11:20 p.m.; he appeared to be extremely disoriented, and could not give a lucid description of what happened to him. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.  Police said preliminary investigation revealed the man walked to his car and was struck in the head from behind and fell to the ground.

