Man knocked unconscious and robbed on Mount Pleasant St. in Worcester
Police said they found a 41-year-old man on the ground about 11:20 p.m.; he appeared to be extremely disoriented, and could not give a lucid description of what happened to him. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of a possible head injury. Police said preliminary investigation revealed the man walked to his car and was struck in the head from behind and fell to the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC