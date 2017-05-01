Keith Puleo running for Worcester City Council seat being vacated by Tony Economou

Keith C. Puleo, a resident of the Burncoat area, has announced his candidacy for the District 1 City Council seat being vacated by incumbent Tony Economou. Mr. Puleo, who lives at 105 Bay State Road, said in the wake of Mr. Economou's decision not to seek re-election this year he feels it is time for him to get involved.

