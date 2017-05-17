Judge mulls what records in Worcester SWAT raid lawsuit should be secret
WORCESTER – A federal judge is mulling a secrecy order that could govern how much information is released to the public about a controversial 2015 SWAT raid in which a Worcester family alleges police erroneously raided their home and treated them badly. “Something that belongs in the public record should be available, not just to us, but to anybody else who has interest into how this department functions,” Robert A. Scott, an attorney for the family, said Tuesday in U.S. District Court while arguing against the secrecy order.
