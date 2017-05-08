Industrial robots are security weak link

Industrial robots are security weak link

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Industrial robots used in factories and warehouses that are connected to the internet are not secure, leaving companies open to cyberattacks and costly damages. That's the word coming from a study conducted by global security software company Trend Micro and Polytechnic University of Milan, the largest technical university in Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC