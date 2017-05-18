Health, retail officials spar over ra...

Health, retail officials spar over raising tobacco age

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Public health officials and a retailers group tangled Tuesday over raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, what impact that would have on retailers and whether it would truly discourage teenage smoking. A Rep. Paul McMurtry bill with 104 co-sponsors that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, prohibit tobacco sales at pharmacies and ban e-cigarette use in the workplace was the first bill up for testimony before the Joint Committee on Public Health this session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC