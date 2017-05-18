Health, retail officials spar over raising tobacco age

Public health officials and a retailers group tangled Tuesday over raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, what impact that would have on retailers and whether it would truly discourage teenage smoking. A Rep. Paul McMurtry bill with 104 co-sponsors that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, prohibit tobacco sales at pharmacies and ban e-cigarette use in the workplace was the first bill up for testimony before the Joint Committee on Public Health this session.

