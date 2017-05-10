Health | MA Dept. of Public Health Rejects UMass Memorial's Plan to Close 13 Psych Beds

Health | MA Dept. of Public Health Re...

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has rejected UMass Memorial Medical Center' s plan to close 13 of 27 inpatient psychiatric beds at its University Campus. In a letter sent to the hospital on Monday, the DPH calls into question almost every aspect of the hospital's reasoning for closing the beds.

