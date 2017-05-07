Habitat for Humanity volunteers build playhouses for families of veterans
Over 50 volunteers occupied the parking lot at Trinity Church April 29 as they teamed up with Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Great Worcester's Operation Playhouse. Two playhouses were built, designed, and decorated and at the end of the day were unveiled and donated to two local military families.
