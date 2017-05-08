Guilty plea for Worcester man who tried to kill nephew, 3

A Worcester man who allegedly called police and told them he killed his 3-year-old nephew last year pleaded guilty in Superior Court to attempted murder on Tuesday. Taj McDonald, 22, of 157 Country Club Blvd. faced a range of charges after he told police he tried to kill the child by strangling him, drowning him in a bathtub, pushing him down the stairs and hitting him in the head.

