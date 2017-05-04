Groups toil to draw more females into trades, construction
WORCESTER – As the construction industry rebounds from the last recession, creating a shortage of skilled tradespeople, efforts are underway to draw more women into the historically male-dominated field. “There is a long history of women not welcome on construction sites that stems from a perception of women not being physically able to do the work, but that perception has eroded in many physically demanding industries,” said Lisa J. Clauson, head of strategic partnerships for the New England Carpenters labor management program.
